Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance Guthrie appeared in court Wednesday, charged with the 2021 murder of a 14-year-old boy.

Guthrie is accused of shooting and killing Darrin Thiele. Both boys were 14 at the time.

Guthrie is not currently in custody as he takes part in home incarceration.

On Wednesday, he appeared in the courtroom across from Thiele’s family, who still believes Guthrie should be locked up.

Guthrie’s defense team said since the last time everyone was in the courtroom, Guthrie has enrolled in school and hasn’t had any violations under current court stipulations.

He’s being tried as an adult for Thiele’s murder.

He’s due back in court in August.

