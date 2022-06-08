Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state’s highest court to step in.

A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions — a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court — starting July 15.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the Trumps’ attorneys. State Attorney General Letitia James’ office declined to comment.

The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump’s efforts to put a stop to James’ three-year investigation. James has said the probe has uncovered evidence that Trump’s company misstated the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.

Two weeks ago, a New York state appeals court ruled that Trump had to sit for a deposition in the matter. The next day, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that Trump had filed to seek a court order stopping James from investigating him. The suit claimed that James, a Democrat, targeted the Republican ex-president because of political animus and violated his free speech and due process rights.

Wednesday’s ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York’s top court, called the Court of Appeals, to try to overturn the decision that requires his deposition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Ricky Stevenson, 29, was sentenced to 59 years in prison.
Man gets 59 years for attempted kidnapping of teen he was prostituting, DA says
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert