Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: No Storms. No Heavy Rain. Just sunshine today!
Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.
Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Charging decision due in police shooting of Patrick Lyoya