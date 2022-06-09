Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Boy struck by car while crossing I-65

(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boy is recovering after he was hit by a car overnight while crossing Interstate 65.

Around 3 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were sent to I-65 near Woodbine Street on a report of juveniles who were possibly painting graffiti. When they arrived, the officers saw two boys running across I-65.

One of the boys made it safely across, but the second, a 14-year-old, was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The boy was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny Thursday
Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.
Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court

Latest News

Kids develop at different speeds, but Louisville is home to one who is sprinting through the...
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
FILE: 2021 Louisville Juneteenth Festival
City announces plans for Louisville Juneteenth Festival
Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Foundation in honor of Louisville children killed in crash create back-to-school drive