Boy struck by car while crossing I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A boy is recovering after he was hit by a car overnight while crossing Interstate 65.

Around 3 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were sent to I-65 near Woodbine Street on a report of juveniles who were possibly painting graffiti. When they arrived, the officers saw two boys running across I-65.

One of the boys made it safely across, but the second, a 14-year-old, was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The boy was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

