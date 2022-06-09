Contact Troubleshooters
Caught on camera: 2 men arraigned following mail theft and chase

Jeffersontown police released this surveillance footage of a recent mail theft
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brandon King and Angel Martin appeared before a judge on Thursday morning after being arrested on mail theft and other charges on Wednesday.

The judge gave both $25,000 cash bonds after reading the charges. Martin pleaded not guilty.

Jeffersontown Police released surveillance video showing the pair using a USPS master key, known as an arrow key, to open a collection box outside of the Billtown Post Office.

The two were outside the box for about 60 seconds, using the key to open the box and toss the mail through the rear window of the car, before closing the box up and driving off.

The USPS Inspector General criticized the postal service’s accounting of arrow keys in a 2020 report.

Mail carriers are targeted by robbers for the keys. The keys are then sold over the dark web, along with checks to be washed, to other potential criminals.

King and Martin will appear in court again on June 17.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
