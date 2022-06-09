Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

City announces plans for Louisville Juneteenth Festival

FILE: 2021 Louisville Juneteenth Festival
FILE: 2021 Louisville Juneteenth Festival(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro city officials announced plans for the third annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival, scheduled to take place from June 16-19.

The 4-day festival will take place at the Belvedere and surrounding venues, and will highlight Black businesses, musical performances, panel discussions and more.

Aaron Jordan, CEO of Black Complex Louisville, said the festival’s goal is to make the city one of the premiere destination cities for Juneteenth.

“Black Complex remains committed to elevating the city of Louisville and its Black founders through education, innovation, culture, growth, entertainment, professional development, and community collaboration,” the organization said in a release.

For more information and scheduled events, visit the Louisville Juneteenth Festival’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry

Latest News

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Foundation in honor of Louisville children killed in crash create back-to-school drive
Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make it possible to...
‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth
Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make it possible to...
‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth
Experts say most deer do not need to be "saved."
Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns