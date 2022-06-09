City announces plans for Louisville Juneteenth Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro city officials announced plans for the third annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival, scheduled to take place from June 16-19.

The 4-day festival will take place at the Belvedere and surrounding venues, and will highlight Black businesses, musical performances, panel discussions and more.

Aaron Jordan, CEO of Black Complex Louisville, said the festival’s goal is to make the city one of the premiere destination cities for Juneteenth.

“Black Complex remains committed to elevating the city of Louisville and its Black founders through education, innovation, culture, growth, entertainment, professional development, and community collaboration,” the organization said in a release.

For more information and scheduled events, visit the Louisville Juneteenth Festival’s website.

