FORECAST: No Storms. No Heavy Rain. Just sunshine today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

FRIDAY’S RAIN: This will arrive at a batch of showers throughout the day and evening. Light amounts are expected.

WEEKEND: Looks very pleasant Sat/Sun with only small thunderstorm chances that we’ll monitor

NEXT WEEK: Hot hot hot! Daily highs in the 90s with very little in the way of thunderstorm action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing amounts of sunshine for this Thursday with highs very close to “normal” values for the second week of June. No thunderstorms to track today.

A few clouds at times but a fairly comfortable night is ahead of us.

Areas of showers return to the forecast through much of the daytime period of Friday. While some thunder is possible, these will just be your general showers and therefore will have light amounts overall as well. Highs will vary depending on the rain; they will sit in the 60s/70s.

Scattered showers will be around during the evening, slowly fading more to the east/south during the night.

