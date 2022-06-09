Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant evening - rain chances increase Friday

Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible late Friday
  • Drier and warmer for the weekend
  • Heat wave next week in the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The front has passed with cooler, drier air moving in. Look for overnight lows in the lower 60s in the core of the city with some patchy fog possible.

A few clouds are on the way Thursday morning before gradually clearing out by Thursday afternoon. It will be a beautiful day overall, with low humidity and highs in the 70s and 80s.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday with a 70% chance of rain and thunder. Highs will be limited to the 70s for most.

Rain chances will end early Saturday morning allowing for drier weather this coming weekend. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s in Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

The mercury continues to climb next week with each day reaching into the 90s. It’s a heat wave!

