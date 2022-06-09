Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny Thursday

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FRIDAY’S RAIN: Round of showers through the afternoon and evening; light amounts expected.
  • WEEKEND: Pleasant Saturday and Sunday with only a small thunderstorm chance
  • NEXT WEEK: Hot! Daily highs are in the 90s with only a few chances for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A terrific Thursday is on tap. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mostly clear skies are in tonight’s forecast, with lows in the 50s.

Clouds increase Friday morning before showers move in for the afternoon. Clouds and rain will limit highs to the 70s. Overall, light rainfall totals are expected.

Scattered showers fade Friday evening. Clouds hold on overnight as lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

The weekend features dry and sunny conditions. Heat ramps up as we head through next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

