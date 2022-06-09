Foundation in honor of Louisville children killed in crash create back-to-school drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is moving through tragedy by finding a way to give back to the community.

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner created the Addie and Baylor Foundation in honor of their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor, who were killed in a crash in Dec. 2020 while the family was in Florida at a mini-golf course.

“As a parent, you always think your kids are gonna do big things and ours are, they’re just doing it through their foundation,” Matt Kirchgessner told WAVE News.

This summer, the parents announced they are partnering with advertising agency &Well to collect school supplies in a back to school supply drive.

Supplies will be collected and placed into brand new backpacks, which will be given to students in need at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Donations can be made through an Amazon Wish List link located on the Foundation’s website.

