Gov Holcomb proposes giving back $1B to Indiana taxpayers

The plan would give an extra $225 on top of the $125 taxpayers are already getting from...
The plan would give an extra $225 on top of the $125 taxpayers are already getting from Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is proposing a plan to give $1 billion back to Indiana taxpayers.

The plan would give an extra $225 on top of the $125 taxpayers are already getting from Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The total would be $350 for individuals and $700 for married couples.

The plan is designed to help Hoosiers with rising costs due to inflation.

Everyone loves getting a check for some money, but one economist said it’s strange timing due to how well the state is doing fiscally.

“Unemployment is really low right now, wages are rising, so even though inflation is hitting everyone a little bit, most households, most families are doing well right now because of the strong economy,” Ryan Anderson from Kelley School of Business said.

The money comes from what Anderson calls a “significant surplus” that the Governor wants to return to the taxpayers.

Indiana’s reported revenues for May were $200 million dollars over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, they’re $1 billion over forecast.

Holcomb said that everyone should be able to benefit from the state’s success.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

