Jeffersonville man convicted of murder, cannibalism appeals sentencing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has filed an appeal against his life sentence without parole.

Joseph Oberhansley, 41, was found guilty of the 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Sept. 2020. He was also found guilty on burglary charges.

Back in 2014, officers found Blanton’s body inside of a bathtub while performing a welfare check. Police said they found blood throughout the house and the back door damaged as if it had been forced open.

Documents state Oberhansley was found outside the home and found a bloody knife in his pocket.

Oberhansley was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Oct. 2020.

Nearly a year and a half later, attorneys representing Oberhansley claim his term should be shortened due to mental health issues.

The appeal was filed to the Clark County Circuit Court on May 31, where attorneys argued the jury did not meet the statutory prerequisites to meet the life without parole sentence handed to Oberhansley.

Attorneys state the trial’s decision to impose the sentencing without the jury’s required findings was a “due process violation.”

Documents also argue Oberhansley’s mental illness was not taken into account when being handed a life sentence.

The appeal said the court was not delivered penalties for those violations, and Oberhansley’s life sentence should be changed to impose a lesser term over a number of determined years.

