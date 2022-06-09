KSP searching for missing Hart County teen

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile.

Emma Holliday, 17, of Magnolia was last seen at her home at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO

Emma Holliday (KSP)

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Holliday is urged to contact Trooper Ronnie Reynolds at 270-782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.