Louisville-area Republicans make plea to governor to help lower gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As gas prices continue to grow to record highs across the country, some local lawmakers are looking for ways to lower prices in Louisville.

Louisville-area Republican lawmakers gathered at a BP gas station on Crittenden Dr. asking Governor Andy Beshear to end regulations that require the use of reformulated gasoline.

Reformulated Gasoline, or RFG, is a requirement for summer months in parts of Kentucky.

The Republican lawmakers that gathered Thursday want Beshear to suspend and ultimately end the regulation that makes gasoline suppliers use it every summer in Louisville.

RFG is blended to burn more cleanly than conventional gas, and it’s been suspended before.

In Northern Kentucky, regulations on RFG were suspended by the EPA and Beshear’s father, former Governor Steve Beshear.

State Representative Jason Nemes of Kentucky’s 33rd District said RFG is raising prices in Jefferson County and parts of Bullitt and Oldham Counties dramatically. Nemes claimed that if repealed, prices would drop within a week.

”We’re trying to reduce your price at the pump 32 cents per gallon. We’re trying to ask Governor Beshear to join us,” said Nemes. “We’re saying, today governor, we will commend you. We want you to join us in lowering the price at the pump 32 cents today by getting the suspension of RFG. Do what your dad did. Do what we’ve been asking you to do for years.”

RFG is required at gas pumps in Louisville from June 1 until September 15 every year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.