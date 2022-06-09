Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville-area Republicans make plea to governor to help lower gas prices

Louisville has higher gas prices because of a clean air act program.
Louisville has higher gas prices because of a clean air act program.(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As gas prices continue to grow to record highs across the country, some local lawmakers are looking for ways to lower prices in Louisville.

Louisville-area Republican lawmakers gathered at a BP gas station on Crittenden Dr. asking Governor Andy Beshear to end regulations that require the use of reformulated gasoline.

Reformulated Gasoline, or RFG, is a requirement for summer months in parts of Kentucky.

The Republican lawmakers that gathered Thursday want Beshear to suspend and ultimately end the regulation that makes gasoline suppliers use it every summer in Louisville.

RFG is blended to burn more cleanly than conventional gas, and it’s been suspended before.

In Northern Kentucky, regulations on RFG were suspended by the EPA and Beshear’s father, former Governor Steve Beshear.

State Representative Jason Nemes of Kentucky’s 33rd District said RFG is raising prices in Jefferson County and parts of Bullitt and Oldham Counties dramatically. Nemes claimed that if repealed, prices would drop within a week.

”We’re trying to reduce your price at the pump 32 cents per gallon. We’re trying to ask Governor Beshear to join us,” said Nemes. “We’re saying, today governor, we will commend you. We want you to join us in lowering the price at the pump 32 cents today by getting the suspension of RFG. Do what your dad did. Do what we’ve been asking you to do for years.”

RFG is required at gas pumps in Louisville from June 1 until September 15 every year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Nervous residents near Harrods Creek are questioning if a strange man seen wearing only his...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny Thursday

Latest News

Boy struck by car while crossing I-65
Kentucky State Police
KSP searching for missing Hart County teen
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny Thursday
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, June 9th, 2022