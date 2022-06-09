Contact Troubleshooters
Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana

The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than...
The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy is making headlines once again.

Kennedy appeared on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday, June 8 to talk about inflation.

The Republican senator suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.

“Meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse. But in my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” said Sen. Kennedy on the segment.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas today is $4.970, while the average price in Louisiana is $4.506.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

