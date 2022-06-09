State looks to expedite Casey White’s escape charge

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted the state’s motion to drop the escape charge against Casey White for allegedly fleeing the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29.

Instead, prosecutors are planning to take the case to a grand jury on June 27 to get a formal escape charge against White. The state argues that there is enough evidence that White is guilty of escaping, and that a preliminary hearing is not needed.

White’s attorneys filed an objection to the motion. They believe evidence that would be shown at the preliminary hearing would help the defense prepare its case in White’s escape case, as well as his upcoming capital murder trial.

