Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of two women on Pitts Point Road last Monday.

Bradley Joseph Ross, 32, and Savannah Rae McClanahan have each been charged with two counts of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the assistance of Shepherdsville and Louisville Metro police.

On May 30, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road on reports two people discovered in the roadway by an eyewitness around 8:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office previously confirmed.

Two women were found at the location. 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman, from Brooks, Ky., was found dead at the scene.

Kristin Longaker, 27, from Louisville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Longaker died at the hospital a day later.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra believed to be involved in the case. The car is registered with Kentucky license plate number 579-AMN.

The occupants inside the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s E-911 Dispatch at (502) 543-7074, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (502) 543-1262 or by e-mailing crimetip@bcky.org.

