Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members

The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.(Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Pentagon has changed its policy on HIV positive service members.

People who are HIV positive used to be banned from joining the U.S. military as officers or deploying abroad.

However, according to a Defense Department memo this week, the new policy says that HIV positive individuals who are asymptomatic and who have a confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer face restrictions.

They also cannot be discharged or separated from military service just because of their HIV status.

According to the memo, the policy has been updated due to advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus.

The change in policy comes after a recent federal court decision that ruled the Defense Department policies were unlawful.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Nervous residents near Harrods Creek are questioning if a strange man seen wearing only his...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Aerial: Shooting at business in Maryland