Wife of Southeast Bullitt Fire lieutenant injured in crash dies in hospital

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Auxiliary and wife of the fire district’s lieutenant has died from injuries sustained in a fiery crash last Thursday.

According to a post from the fire department on Facebook, Christina Bryant died on Wednesday night.

Chief Butler previously told WAVE News Christina, along with her husband, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant, were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way on June 2 when they were hit by another vehicle.

The crash caused their vehicle to catch on fire, and the two were taken to University Hospital for their injuries.

“The department will not be the same without her presence and she will always be deeply missed,” the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said in the post. “We ask that everyone please keep her children, Dakota and Cheyenne in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

The fire department continued to ask for prayers for Terrell, who is continuing treatment at the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Center.

