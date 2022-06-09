Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Wife of Southeast Bullitt Fire lieutenant injured in crash dies in hospital

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.(Southeast Bullitt Fire Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Auxiliary and wife of the fire district’s lieutenant has died from injuries sustained in a fiery crash last Thursday.

According to a post from the fire department on Facebook, Christina Bryant died on Wednesday night.

Chief Butler previously told WAVE News Christina, along with her husband, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant, were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way on June 2 when they were hit by another vehicle.

The crash caused their vehicle to catch on fire, and the two were taken to University Hospital for their injuries.

“The department will not be the same without her presence and she will always be deeply missed,” the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said in the post. “We ask that everyone please keep her children, Dakota and Cheyenne in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

The fire department continued to ask for prayers for Terrell, who is continuing treatment at the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry

Latest News

Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Firearms being repaired at Elkhorn Valley Outfitters & Gunsmithing
Ky. gun range owner responds to poll stating Americans in favor of stricter gun laws
NST presented a very-early rendering of what their apartment complex across from Topgolf could...
New Hurstbourne apartment complex planned across the street from Topgolf