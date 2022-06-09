‘Would you let your kids drink that?’: Charlestown residents concerned about brown water

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - “I want to ask them, would you let your kids drink that?”

It’s the question Samantha Diederich had for Indiana American Water, the company that runs the water system in Charlestown, after noticing brown water coming from the tap.

Diederich moved her family, including an infant daughter, to the city in September 2021. It didn’t take her long to notice the discolored water.

“Right away,” said Diederich. “Right away. We turned it on, and the bathroom water, it was just brown.”

It’s nothing new for Charlestown. The city has been plagued by the brown and black water for decades.

Bill Reedy with Indiana American Water confirmed the discoloration is due to the presence of manganese in the source water, which comes from wells along the Ohio River.

Diederich said her water runs brown about 70% of the time. She has been less than satisfied with the water company’s response.

“Their way of dealing with it is flushing the lines,” Diederich said. “It’ll go away for a couple weeks, and then it comes right back.”

Reedy said they do flush the lines several times a year to mitigate the issue, but he and his team know that isn’t the long-term fix. It’s why they have been searching for solutions since they bought the system from the city in 2019.

“The city, when it owned and operated the system, chose to not do that,” Reedy said. “We chose to do that.”

Now, Indiana American Water’s new treatment facility is set to go online in early fall 2022. It will remove the manganese from all of Charlestown’s water, leaving it, for the first time, manganese-free, and hopefully running clear.

“Really, it’s an aesthetic concern,” Reedy said.

The federal government agrees. The water may look displeasing, but federal guidelines do not limit the amount of manganese that can safely exist in drinking water.

Diederich isn’t convinced.

“How is it safe when it looks, it smells like the Ohio River,” Diederich said.

Diederich bathes her daughter with baby wipes. The washing machine goes unused. Dishes still seem dirty after soap and water.

For her family, the hope the treatment facility will bring comes “too late.”

“It’s way too late,” Diederich said. “We’ve dealt with this for almost a year.”

Diederich is moving her family out of Charlestown.

“No, that’s enough for me,” Diederich said. “As a mom, I can’t.”

