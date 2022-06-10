Contact Troubleshooters
8-year-old making ‘miracle’ recovery after being hit by truck

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 8-year-old, Ethan Perez, was hit by a truck while riding his scooter in the neighborhood by 37th and Nashville on May 12.

His family was told because of his condition he wouldn’t survive but his mother, Deserey Gutierrez, says he is proving everyone wrong.

“He’s overcome every obstacle that they said he wouldn’t be able to do,” Gutierrez said.

Ethan’s father, Thomas Perez, says those first days in the hospital were terrifying.

“We come into the hospital and they’re telling me you got 24 hours, or they’re telling me he’s never gonna walk, he’s never gonna talk, or he might not remember who you are,” Perez said.

Now Ethan can walk, talk, and remembers everything except for the crash, but his father says that wasn’t always the case.

“Am I going to have to have my son fall in love with me everyday or is this something partial,” Perez said.

Ethan didn’t remember his father at first, but Thomas came back to the hospital from work one day and says a miracle happened.

“When I crossed through those doors, his eyes lit up and he said, ‘Dad!’ And I just felt my heart melt,” Perez said.

Gutierrez says she is just happy she can still hold her son.

“He’s a miracle,” Gutierrez said. “I can’t even express how grateful we are that he’s still here.”

She calls him her hero. Gutierrez says he is still here because he is a fighter.

“Before he started walking again he was like, ‘Mom, I’m gonna walk,’” Gutierrez said.

Ethan has never lost his personality. He has been seen in the hospital dancing like nobody’s watching. His father says, that’s just Ethan.

“He’s wild, he’s got crazy character, he’s funny,” Perez said.

Ethan is just ready to get back to living his life.

“I’m just ready to go see my brother, my stepdad, and see all my brothers and sisters again,” Ethan said.

His family says what Ethan is most excited for is to go see the new Jurassic Park movie.

Being in the hospital for so long has put the family in a financial bind. They have set up a GoFundMe and will be having a fundraiser in Smyer at the end of this month.

Contributions can be made by following the link here: GoFundMe

The summer benefit for Ethan Perez to help the family with hospital bills will be on June 25.
