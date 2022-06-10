AAA names 6 hotels, 2 restaurants in Louisville as ‘Four Diamond’ destinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple Louisville hotels and restaurants have earned AAA’s highest honor as Four Diamond destinations.

AAA revealed the six Louisville hotels and two Louisville restaurants in a release Thursday afternoon, adding the destinations to a list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and 600 Four Diamond restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The list of Louisville Four Diamond hotels include:

21c Museum Hotel - 700 West Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2008.

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown - 501 South Fourth St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2015.

Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection - 101 West Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2020

Louisville Marriott Downtown - 280 West Jefferson St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2005.

Omni Louisville Hotel - 400 S. 2nd St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2018.

The Brown Hotel - 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond hotel since 1993.

The list of Four Diamond Louisville restaurants include:

English Grill - 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond restaurant since 1994.

Vincenzo’s Restaurant - 150 S. 5th St., a Four Diamond restaurant since 2007.

“Guests can be assured that Four Diamond establishments provide some of the highest quality available when it comes to where they rest and dine,” Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central said in a release. “These hotels and restaurants meet AAA’s stringent standards and consistently pass the test of discerning AAA inspectors.”

AAA said Four Diamond Hotels and restaurants represent just 4.2% of all establishments in the organization’s Diamond Program.

