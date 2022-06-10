Bellarmine signs seven-year-old Seth Walsh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You learn all kinds of lessons at basketball camp, and for kids at Bellarmine this week, they learned a lesson that has nothing to do a ball or a basket. It’s all about a relationship with the organization Team Impact.

“When that opportunity was reached out, that was a slam dunk, that decision was made in a matter of seconds, done, we’re in,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.

All in on signing seven-year-old Seth Walsh. The Mount Washington Elementary first grader is a five-time leukemia survivor.

“He’s really excited about this, and he loves playing basketball,” Trevor Walsh, Seth’s dad, said.

Now he’s a Bellarmine Knight.

“Um, 45, yeah, but I’m not that age, it’s just that’s the number on my jersey,” Seth said.

Bellarmine captain Juston Betz knows how meaningful events can be for his team. “This whole situation is way more important than any game or any practice that we’re gonna have here, ever, and it allows us to be a part of something that’s way bigger than basketball,” he said.

Patrick McSweeney has lived it. The now 23 year old joined the Knights in 2013, he even played in a game, starting and scoring two points in an exhibition against UofL in the KFC Yum! Center.

“When Bellarmine mentions the word family and how they believe their team is a family, that’s what he’s gonna become a part of,” McSweeney said. “It brought the energy that I needed to keep fighting.”

Michelle Walsh says Seth recently got some more good news. “We had tests the week before Memorial Day and he’s in 100% remission, so we’re really happy about that. We’re doing good today.”

Davenport also announced that the Knights season opener will be Wednesday, November 9, at UofL, and that Seth will be riding the bus downtown with the team.

