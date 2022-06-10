Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear asks Holcomb to limit upcoming toll hike; Holcomb declines

By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trying to save drivers money crossing the Ohio River bridges may be a bridge too far for Kentucky and Indiana.

Governor Andy Beshear was hoping to cut Kentuckians a break. However, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb isn’t willing to cut a deal.

The bridges were built with financing from tolls, which automatically increase every year by 2.5 percent or more if the inflation rate is higher.

Right now, inflation is more than eight percent.

Beshear said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has data showing they could keep the toll hike at two and a half percent and be just fine.

The state of Indiana wants to keep the toll hike in place because of other toll increases across the Hoosier state, Beshear said.

“They are very concerned with tolling rates in other parts of their state, well we didn’t enter this bipartisan, this bi state agreement with any other project in mind, and we didn’t agree to be bound by any other project in either state,” Beshear (D-Kentucky) said.

Unless Indiana changes its position, the bridge tolls will increase by 36 cents for drivers in cars without a Riverlink account on July first.

The project cost $2.3 billion. The latest data show $386 million in tolls has been collected.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

