Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
Bradley Joseph Ross (left) and Savannah Rae McClanahan (right) have each been charged with two...
Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide
Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup’
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed
Cherokee Golf Course could stay, or could be incorporated into Cherokee Park.
Louisville Metro Council gives Cherokee Golf Course another chance