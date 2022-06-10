Bullitt County community comes together for fire lieutenant injured, wife killed in crash

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Mt. Washington community came together on Thursday night in support of the family of a fire lieutenant whose wife died after a fiery crash

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and his wife, Christina Bryant, were involved in a crash in Shepherdsville on June 2. After their car caught on fire, the two were taken to University Hospital’s Burn Unit for treatment of their injuries.

The fire department said Christina died in the hospital on Wednesday night. Terrell is still in the hospital recovering.

Several Mt. Washington businesses worked to show their support for the Bryant family.

On Thursday, Sissy’s Tacos on North Bardstown Road teamed up with the Louisville Voodoo Jeep Club to donate 10% of their sales for the family.

Shawn Waltenburg, co-owner of the restaurant, said it was important for them to pitch in and help a family that helped others.

“They chose to be first responders, they chose to be firefighters,” Waltenburg said. “They chose to help people and chose to spend their life helping others and putting their life in danger. You know, to me, it’s important that for us as a community and me as a father, a parent and a husband to give back and let them know that we are there for them.”

At the end of the night, Sissy’s Tacos and the Louisville Voodoo Jeep Club raised over $4,500 for the Bryant family.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page to collect donations for hospital and funeral expenses.

