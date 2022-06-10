Contact Troubleshooters
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff

During an appearance on "WAVE Country with Dawne Gee," Shannon Cogan talked with Dawne about her upcoming move as the anchor of WAVE Sunrise.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE is committed to being the area’s news and weather leader, and exciting new changes announced Friday showcase the station’s commitment to better serving our community.

Shannon Cogan, WAVE’s evening news co-anchor, will be moving to WAVE Sunrise starting on June 13.

Cogan has previously served as a morning news anchor in Louisville and Dallas before joining WAVE News as an evening news anchor.

In addition to WAVE Sunrise, she will also serve as anchor during live cut-ins during NBC’s Today Show and WAVE News Midday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join WAVE News Sunrise! When I was approached about this opportunity, I immediately felt it was the right fit. I love anchoring morning shows because they represent the start of a new day. I hope you’ll tune in to watch!”

Cogan is also looking forward to being home in the afternoons when her twin boys (13-years old) get home from school, something she’s never been able to consistently do since they were born.

Connie Leonard, WAVE Sunrise’s current co-anchor, will be moving to the WAVE Troubleshooter team starting June 20.

Our viewers have requested more investigative stories, and with Leonard’s addition to WAVE Troubleshooters, WAVE Country will have four full-time investigators highlighting issues the community wants to see.

“Viewers reach out to us when they believe no one is in their corner,” Leonard said. “Getting them results is the most important and satisfying job we have.”

Leonard will focus on consumer advocacy, a long-time request from WAVE Country viewers.

Brian Shlonsky, WAVE Sunrise’s other co-anchor, will also be moving to evenings as a reporter. As an award-winning storyteller and Louisville-native, Shlonsky will provide viewers with even more local content.

Shlonsky will begin his new role on June 16.

For more than 70 years, WAVE has been providing the latest local news for Louisville, its surrounding counties, and Southern Indiana.

Now available in more locations than ever through television, online, and our mobile and streaming apps, the WAVE News team remains focused on the community, providing a spotlight to all things WAVE Country.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

