Feature film shooting in Southern Indiana tells local one-armed softball player’s story

Katelyn Pavey played softball for Lanesville High School, and she was a fan favorite for her spirit as much as her pitch.
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A real-life Southern Indiana young woman’s story is about to be told to the world.

Katelyn Pavey played softball for Lanesville High School, and she was a fan favorite for her spirit as much as her pitch. She also stood out because she was born with just half of her left arm.

Now, a movie is being produced about her high school softball career. The three-week shoot of the film, titled “I Can,” includes a night of filming at the YMCA in Corydon, with dozens of local extras invited to the cheering section.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Pavey said, standing next to the actress playing her in the film, Danner Brown.

Pavey herself is the body double for her character, actually playing softball on screen.

She was hesitant to agree to the movie, but it was her pastor who was the director. It’s Rev. Tyler Sansom’s second film.

“Fortunately I was able to convince the Pavey family to let me tell their story, and it’s grown since then,” Sansom said.

“I realized it’s not my story, it’s God’s story,” Pavey said of her decision.

It’s her faith Pavey wants people to remember, not necessarily her left arm.

“I don’t see myself as disabled,” Pavey said. “I actually think a disability is a different ability. We’re perfectly imperfect. Everybody’s imperfect, and I don’t see myself any different.”

Her story is already ringing true with one young extra in the film. Zaden Groves has cerebral palsy, and it affects his leg.

“It actually feels pretty good to get out of the house and have fun and meet people that are like me, because sometimes I don’t really meet people like me,” Zaden said. “It’s hard for me to play basketball, and it’s hard for me but I push through it, and she can push through it too.”

A face onscreen that many will recognize is Daniel Roebuck. His resume includes “The Fugitive,” “Matlock,” and “Agent Cody Banks.”

Roebuck is portraying Katelyn’s grandfather, and said he is happy to spend some time out of Hollywood and in Southern Indiana.

“Come on, look at this, are you kidding me?” Roebuck said, gesturing to the scenery. “I love it.”

Furthermore, as a producer of Christian films himself, this project became personal.

“Now that I know Katelyn, I’m so honored that I’m in this story,” Roebuck said.

That famous actor’s counterpart, Katelyn’s real grandfather, feels the same and then some.

“She can do whatever she wants to,” David Pavey said. “She’s proved it over and over and over again.”

Pavey, now 23, plays softball at Kentucky Christian University, where she is pursuing her Master’s degree.

“I Can” is set to be released near the end of the year. Sansom said there will likely be a limited theatrical release, and then the movie will be available to stream.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

