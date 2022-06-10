Ford donates more than $40K from timber collected at battery park site to volunteer fire department

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ford Motor Company announced a collection of timber harvested at a battery plant site in Hardin County has been sold, with proceeds being donated to a local fire department.

In a release sent Thursday, Ford said a donation of $41,589.75 was given to Blue Oval SK battery park’s neighbor, the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department.

The donation increases the department’s average annual budget of $80,000 by more than 50 percent, the company said.

“It’s awesome that they are willing to help out the fire department, to help our community,” Dave Black, Glendale volunteer fire chief said in a release.

Construction preparations are underway for the Hardin County battery plant, which is said to begin assembling batteries for Ford’s electric vehicles in 2025, according to the company. The battery plant is also creating around 5,000 jobs in the Hardin County area.

Ford said while preparations are underway, trees are often removed from the area and mulched. The company said it saw an opportunity in collecting logs to help the community around the battery park’s location.

“We want to do everything the right way at BlueOval SK Battery Park, from the way we build the battery plants to the relationship we create with the community,” Eric Grubb, New Footprint Construction Director for Ford Motor Company said in a release. “We noticed some of the trees on site could be good construction wood. So, we offered the trees up to a local timber company to buy with any proceeds going directly to the volunteer fire department.”

The fire department said a portion of the donation has been used to purchase an ATV to help crews fight fires that are more difficult to access with their larger vehicles.

Ford said it has also provided a $20,000 contribution to help improve infrastructure in the town.

