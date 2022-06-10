Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

FORECAST: Light showers and cooler temperatures overnight

Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALERT DAY: SUNDAY (6/12/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Pleasant Saturday overall with only a low chance of rain
  • ALERT DAY: Uncertain storm set up Sunday evening and overnight
  • The heat cranks up next week with near record high temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our scattered showers will continue to slowly dissipate as we head into the overnight hours. A few spotty showers will be possible from time to time as lows dip into the 50s and 60s.

We’ll keep some clouds around for Saturday as we see temperatures climb back into the 80s for our afternoon highs. A stray shower or two will be possible Saturday morning, with another wave of light rain possible Saturday afternoon. A few clouds will roll overhead from time to time Saturday night. Lows fall into the 60s.

Temperatures will really start to heat up on Sunday, with many areas pushing towards the 90° mark. Most will stay dry through the majority of the day. There is a window for a few storms that could push into our area through the evening/overnight hours.

Hot temperatures will be the big story for next week, as we look to be at or near record highs nearly every single day next week! Highs will warm to the mid 90s by midweek, with the low 90s heading into the following weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

