FORECAST: Rain ends tonight, drier start to the weekend

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALERT DAY: SUNDAY (6/12/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain exits overnight
  • Drier, warmer Saturday
  • Alert Day Sunday - conditional severe storm potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated to scattered showers will stick around overnight before fading Saturday morning. Lows early Saturday will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s, but a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out during the day. Saturday night looks mainly dry and muggier, but we’ll need to watch for a few showers and storms that will scrape by to our northeast.

Lows will be in the 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday is an Alert Day, but confidence in severe weather potential is still low. Storms will try to fire up to our north, potentially moving in during the afternoon and evening. These storms would be severe, but the jury is still out on if they’ll form.

We will evaluate Sunday’s severe weather risk over the weekend and keep you updated.

The first big blast of heat leading into summer kicks in next week as highs in the mid 90s come into focus. Heat index values above 100 degrees are likely during the afternoons!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

