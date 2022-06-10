Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Spotty showers at times

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: SUNDAY (6/12/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered today, parts of tonight, and perhaps an isolated downpour Saturday PM
  • SUNDAY STORMS? As the heat builds in, there will be a risk for some stronger storms near the region
  • NEXT WEEK: Hot! Daily highs are in the 90s with only a few chances for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are expected at any point throughout the day ahead. Some thunder is possible but overall these will be light showers. Highs will be kept down a bit as a result, generally in the 70s.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible with coverage becoming more isolated at best overnight.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with continued risk for a spotty shower to pop, mainly in the afternoon. Anything that does develop will be brief.

A few passing clouds are on the way Saturday night with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

The heat pushing into the area Sunday and if it can get here quick enough, that may push us out of the “storm zone” that afternoon/evening. Something we’ll watch over the weekend. Either way, a prolonged period of heat is coming next week with daily highs in the 90s with the heat index able to reach or exceed 100 degrees each day!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

