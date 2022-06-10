Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Spotty showers today

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: SUNDAY (6/12/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered this afternoon into tonight; An isolated downpour possible Saturday afternoon
  • SUNDAY STORMS? As the heat builds in, there will be a risk for some stronger thunderstorms near the region
  • NEXT WEEK: Hot! Daily highs in the 90s with only a few chances for storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to roll into the region before scattered showers push in for the afternoon hours. The overcast skies and rain will limit highs to the 70s later today.

Showers become more isolated tonight with clouds holding on. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.

We keep some clouds around on Saturday as temperatures climb to near 80°. An isolated shower is possible, especially in the afternoon.

A few clouds will roll overhead from time to time Saturday night. Lows fall into the 60s.

Summer heat pushes into the area on Sunday; if it moves quickly enough, that may push us out of the “storm zone” that afternoon/evening. Either way, a prolonged period of summer heat is coming next week. Expect daily highs in the 90s with the heat index reaching or exceeding 100 degrees each day!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

