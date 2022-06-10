Louisville Metro Council gives Cherokee Golf Course another chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cherokee Golf Course is the only one in Louisville that’s actually run by the Parks Department. For the better part of a decade, it’s been operating without turning a profit.

On Thursday, a majority of Metro Council decided to give the course one more shot.

A lot of people care about the future of the Cherokee Golf Course. They just don’t all agree on what should be done.

About a month ago, close to 100 people showed up to the course to voice their opinion, some for keeping the course alive, and others pushing for the only other official plan at the time: to take that land and turn it into more park area.

Every other course is run by an outside group. That’s why the city was looking at the Olmstead Conservancy’s plan to pump $40 million into a project.

Now, it looks like that idea isn’t going anywhere.

The council approved a plan to ask for proposals to run the 9-hole course, but this time it doesn’t have to be by a pro, like almost every other course.

“It would be only fair that we tried to do Cherokee and give it an opportunity to be ran by a manager or golf pro,” Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, who proposed the new idea, said.

It passed 22-2, but there were plenty of objections from fellow Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents the area where the golf course is located.

She believes this vote completely sidesteps debating a plan that’s been in the works for several years.

“I knew that the debate about whether to close that golf course would be a tough one for this body to wrestle with,” Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong said. “But I believed we could have that conversation is a straightforward and honest manner. That is not what I believe has happened here.”

The request for proposals goes out next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.