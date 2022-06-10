Louisville Pickleball Classic underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pickleball Classic is underway this weekend. This tournament is one of more than 25 World Pickleball Tour competitions just this year.

The Pickleball Classic kicked off Friday at the Tom Sawyer State Park. The World Pickleball Tour is the largest non sanctioned amateur pickleball tournament series in the country and one of the only tours to award cash prizes at the amateur level.

Over 200 athletes ranging from ages 18 to 25 are competing and fighting for the $5,000 purse. The tournament is free to the public to come and watch.

The Louisville Pickleball Classic will last until June 12.

