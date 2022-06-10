Sister of Bullitt County victim speaks, still searching for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County and the family of two women killed nearly two weeks ago are still searching for answers.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of Katelyn Rayman and Kristin Longaker on Pitts Point Road last Monday.

Bradley Joseph Ross, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release. Savannah Rae McClanahan, 21, has been charged with two counts of complicity to murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Longaker’s younger sister, Valerie, said there’s no amount of jail time that could bring her back.

”That won’t be justice for me,” Valerie Longaker said. “She was a very loving, caring person. I mean, she was an organ donor. If that doesn’t tell you right there how caring she was.”

Police have still not determined a motive. Valerie said her sister did not know the suspects.

“Those people that did this to her, she wasn’t involved with anyone like that at all,” Valerie said.

Valerie said Kristin came from a close-knit family. She said Kristin loved basketball, was a big University of Louisville fan and loved to give.

”She was very proud of me, always visited me in Virginia, always checked up on me, and I just wish her and I had more time,” Valerie said.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra believed to be involved in the case. The car is registered with Kentucky license plate number 579-AMN.

The occupants inside the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s E-911 Dispatch at (502) 543-7074, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (502) 543-1262 or by e-mailing crimetip@bcky.org.

