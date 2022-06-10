StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/10

Scattered showers (it won’t rain all the time) will take place as the day wears on into the early evening. Another batch of showers early Saturday from a fading complex of t-storms to our west could survive into the area. That could even keep the spotty shower chance on the radar into Saturday PM. But again, no signs of severe weather or washout scenarios.

Sunday will feature the first push of the intense heat coming our way. As the heat builds northeast, the wind belt over our area will lag a bit. That combination could easily fire up a complex of t-storms to our NW that would RACE to the south/southeast Sunday Evening. These are the types that can contain very strong wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes. If it did form, it would not last long as the forward motion would send through through the area quickly. Just be weather aware Sunday PM especially and check back for updates!

The heat (and heat index) will rule the setup next week with perhaps another “brief” interruption in that heat about a week from today.

