Town of Clarksville to condemn Historic Colgate plant

The famous clock at the Colgate Center (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The abandoned Colgate plant in Clarksville is set to be condemned, according to town officials.

In a statement, the town council passed a resolution allowing staff and attorneys to move forward with the plant’s condemnation.

The site, located at 1410 South Clark Boulevard, is known for the prominent Colgate clock and as the home of the State of Indiana’s first prison.

After Colgate-Palmolive relocated from the Clarksville plant in 2008, the site remained unused. It was purchased in 2011 by the Boston Development Group and was transferred in 2014 to Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments, the Town of Clarksville said.

The resolution was unanimously approved the resolution on Tuesday, and a statement was released by Clarksville Town Council later that evening.

“We did not make this decision lightly, condemnation is always used as a last resort and we have exhausted all other options,” the statement reads. “If we allowed for the site to continue to degrade for another 11 years it would likely require demolition. We want to preserve and enjoy our history, we do not want to see it relegated solely to pictures and stories.”

While officials have not stated what will happen to the site, the town said the main goal is to preserve the historical integrity of the facility, including the famous Colgate clock.

Town Council members are set to speak more about the legal process going forward on Friday morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

