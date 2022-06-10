Town of Clarksville continues plans to take over historic building through eminent domain

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - The Town Council of Clarksville, Indiana is moving forward with condemning the old Colgate plant, known for its large historic clock face on top.

The Clarksville Town Council plans to use eminent domain to get its hands on the historic buildings on 1410 South Clark Boulevard.

When the buildings were first built in 1820, the facility served as the state of Indiana’s first prison. It was sold to the Colgate Company in 1924 and eventually to its current ownership group in 2007. The owners are listed as Clarks Landing Enterprise, LLC, and if the city wants to take the property from them, they’ll have to do it the courts.

The town council claims the historic buildings are not being taken care of, and if no action is taken they will be forced to demolish the buildings in the near future, but they’ll have to prove that in a court of law.

The council passed a resolution Tuesday saying they want to prove there is reasonable cause to take action against the owners so they can maintain the integrity of the historic property. There are a few reasons eminent domain can apply.

“[The reasons] basically are, there’s unsafe buildings on the property, buildings unfit for human habitation or there are dilapidated buildings,” said attorney Greg Fifer, who’s representing the city. “We think it’s pretty open and obvious from public view that there are numerous

The city will have to hire an appraiser and send an offer to the owners at market value in order to continue with eminent domain.

The town council said they’ve not spoken with the owners of the property but don’t expect them to accept an offer meaning it would play out in the courts.

It could take over a year for it to all play out.

