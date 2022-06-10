Contact Troubleshooters
UofL approves updates to Jim Patterson Stadium

An artists rendering of the expanded main entrance to the University of Louisville's Jim...
An artists rendering of the expanded main entrance to the University of Louisville's Jim Patterson Stadium.(Source: University of Louisville Athletics)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Things will look a bit different for fans as they enter Jim Patterson Stadium for University of Louisville baseball games in 2023.

The UofL Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved the spending of up to $1 million to upgrade the front entrance and third base concourse at the home of the baseball Cardinals since 2005.

The upgrades will move the main entrance façade out several feet from its current location. Fans will also see six new columns containing arched entryways between them to get fans into the ballpark. Patterson Stadium will have new 42-inch-tall tempered glass railings installed at the upper balcony within the front gate.

The third base concourse will be widened to provide space for additional concessions and to improve the flow for fans. UofL also says a new ticket booth and space for concessions will be built and new fencing installed.

An artist rendering of the updates to the third base concourse at the University of...
An artist rendering of the updates to the third base concourse at the University of Louisville's Jim Patterson Stadium.(Source: University of Louisville Athletics)

Money for the project is coming from private donations and includes a gift from Jim Patterson, the man the ballpark is named after who formerly played baseball at UofL.

The upgrades will be completed before the start of the 2023 season.

During the meeting to approve the baseball stadium upgrades, the ULAA board also approved money for upgrades for internal spaces for the men’s basketball the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, not to exceed $750,000. That project, which also uses money from private donations, will include upgrades to locker rooms, lounge spaces, offices, front entry and signage throughout the facility.

