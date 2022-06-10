Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump

A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign stating he hated his gas prices.
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) - Minnesota’s average gas price is up to $4.72 a gallon as of Thursday, and one gas station owner summed up the situation with a sign under his high prices.

The sign reads, “We hate our gas prices too.”

Chuck Graff, who owns Murphy’s Service Station in St. Anthony, is mixing a little fun with the frustration.

“Try to show empathy to your customers,” Graff said. “When a car will come up, you know, a little Toyota Corolla, and he gets fuel, and it’s $80, and you kind of, you know how much it hits home to people.”

There has been a nationwide record high for gas prices for the past two weeks.

Numerous states have already surpassed the $5.00 mark for unleaded fuel.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Boy struck by car while crossing I-65

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The historic clock sits atop the former Colgate plant in Clarksville.
Town of Clarksville continues plans to take over historic building through eminent domain