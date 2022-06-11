Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced on Friday the temporary suspension of turf racing for the following two weeks.

“In order to allow our new turf course to continue to develop its root system, we have suspended turf racing for the next two weeks,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said in a statement. “The new Bermuda-hybrid grass was installed last fall and will continue to mature during the very warm days and weeks ahead. We’ve made a long-term investment in our turf course, and we’re confident this brief pause will allow it to become more robust.”

No other information was provided in the release.

