Cruzin’ for Cancer to benefit patients of Brown Cancer Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health Brown Cancer Center held the Cruzin’ for Cancer benefit to help patients Saturday at the Hillview Recreation Center.

One hundred percent of Saturday’s proceeds will go towards patient support, community outreach and research programs.

The event includes two shows-within-the-show: an arts and crafts show and “Cruzin’ for Cancer,” a car, truck, motorcycle and model car show. The event includes a 50/50 split the pot, raffles and food trucks.

Levi Beverly of the Brown Cancer Center shared the progression of the successful research over the years in beating cancer. Proceeds from the show will help fund the Beverly’s laboratory along with services provided by the M. Krista Loyd Resource Cener and the Kentucky Cancer Program.

Admission to the Cruzin’ for Cancer event is free, but donations are appreciated. More information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

