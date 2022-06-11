Deloitte “Impact Day” across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 35 employees of Deloitte’s Louisville office took the day off Friday to spruce up their downtown Louisville neighborhood.

The group focused on general clean-up, litter and graffiti removal. This was part of Deloitte’s self-declared Impact Day across Kentucky. Other Deloitte Kentucky activities occurred in Frankfort and Lexington.

“We try to really stay involved in the community and civic activities throughout the year,” employee Kevin Pollari said. “But this is maybe the one day to introduce people to volunteering who may not do it. Get them excited about it, to have some team work, in a visible way, so that people can see that we’re trying to help out and pitch in and today we decided to pick up trash.”

Employees began their Impact Day at the Louisville Slugger Field to meet with leaders of the Louisville Downton Partnership and an additional 15 employees were in the Shelby Park area working alongside Brightside.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.