Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Deloitte “Impact Day” across Louisville

About 35 employees of Deloitte’s Louisville office took the day off Friday to spruce up their downtown Louisville neighborhood.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 35 employees of Deloitte’s Louisville office took the day off Friday to spruce up their downtown Louisville neighborhood.

The group focused on general clean-up, litter and graffiti removal. This was part of Deloitte’s self-declared Impact Day across Kentucky. Other Deloitte Kentucky activities occurred in Frankfort and Lexington.

“We try to really stay involved in the community and civic activities throughout the year,” employee Kevin Pollari said. “But this is maybe the one day to introduce people to volunteering who may not do it. Get them excited about it, to have some team work, in a visible way, so that people can see that we’re trying to help out and pitch in and today we decided to pick up trash.”

Employees began their Impact Day at the Louisville Slugger Field to meet with leaders of the Louisville Downton Partnership and an additional 15 employees were in the Shelby Park area working alongside Brightside.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Gas Price generic
Gov. Beshear requests EPA suspend reformulated gas requirements in Louisville-area
The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their...
Kentucky Derby Museum needs help naming new mini horse
Calls came in just after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Parkland laundromat parking lot
Two neighbors of Breonna Taylor who testified against the officer who shot into their apartment...
Lawsuit: ‘Fatigue’ over Breonna Taylor case favors police