Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Ford Fund, GHSA host free, hands-on teen driving clinics for new drivers

Ford Fund and GHSA host free, hands-on teen driving clinics at Cardinal Stadium for newly...
Ford Fund and GHSA host free, hands-on teen driving clinics at Cardinal Stadium for newly licensed drivers June 11-12, 2022(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford Motor Company Fund and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) offered a free, hands-on training clinic to novice, teen drivers on Saturday.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program will be held at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and Sunday to help newly licensed teen drivers gain additional practice and skills behind the wheel, the release said.

“Teens are new, inexperienced drivers and Driving Skills for Life allows young drivers to learn in a safe environment alongside a professional instructor,” Senior manager of Ford Motor Company Fund Joe Avila said. “Our hands-on lessons reinforce the importance of developing safe driving habits while also exposing teens to risky behaviors like impaired or distracted driving, and demonstrating why they are dangerous.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of death among new, teen drivers. Teens are twice as likely as adult drivers to be in a crash.

In 2021, there were 64 fatal crashes and 3,010 injury crashes involving a teenage driver, according to data from Kentucky’s statewide integrated traffic records system.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program has been around for 19 years and pairs newly licensed or permitted drivers with professional driving instructors for hands-on driving training.

“Safe driving is a skill that is learned over time,” Secretary Jim Gray said. “We are grateful to have Ford as a partner to encourage safe driving behaviors that develop confidence in young drivers and provide peace of mind for parents.”

The free training clinic will be held from June 11-12 and will focus on addressing issues and critical factors that influence crashes, including vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed and space management, and more.

“Teen drivers are more likely than any other age group to be involved in a fatal crash due to inexperience and maturity,” GHSA Senior Director of External Engagement Pam Shadel Fischer said. “With programs like Ford Driving Skills for Life, we are reaching both new drivers and their parents with information that helps reduce risky driving behaviors.

Parents and or guardians are encouraged to participate with their teen(s).

To register a teen for a free training session, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
FILE: The Brown Hotel on West Broadway
AAA names 6 hotels, 2 restaurants in Louisville as ‘Four Diamond’ destinations
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks
Outreach workers and volunteers with OHSN will work with attendees who believe they are...
Violence prevention and wraparound services at Dirt Bowl Tournament
Habitat for Humanity
“Love Your Neighborhood” in Parkland
Roads are set to be closed at 1p.m. Saturday for the March For Our Lives Rally and Walk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for March For Our Lives Rally and Walk