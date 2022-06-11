FORECAST: Drier and warmer for the start of the weekend

ALERT DAY: SUNDAY (6/12/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry today and warmer today, highs in the 80s

ALERT DAY: Uncertain storm set-up

Near-record high temperatures next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of us will stay dry through today with only a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two through this afternoon. Highs will be warmer, steadily warming into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night looks mainly dry and muggier, but we’ll need to watch for a few showers and storms that will scrape by to our northeast. Lows will be in the 60s Sunday morning.

Sunday is an Alert Day, but confidence in severe weather potential is still low. Storms will try to fire up to our north, potentially moving in during the afternoon and evening. These storms would be severe, but the jury is still out on if they’ll form.

We’ll be closely monitoring storm chances heading into Sunday night as there is the low chance of a strong storm or two overnight. Many details are still uncertain with updates likely through the coming days. Stay tuned!

Hot and humid temperatures return next week as highs soar into the low and middle 90s

