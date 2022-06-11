Gov. Beshear requests EPA suspend reformulated gas requirements in Louisville-area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is looking into ways to combat rising gas prices.

The governor made a statement during an appearance at the Veterans of Foreign Affairs annual state convention Friday afternoon.

The convention allows Veteran leaders to lobby with lawmakers on various issues.

Gas prices were one of the big concerns affecting Veterans at home, and Beshear said he’s working with the Environmental Protection Act to ease some of the requirements to make gas prices a bit cheaper.

“I just made a request as well to the EPA, for a period of time, to suspend the reformulated gas requirement here in Louisville,” Beshear said. “That could end up saving people up to 25 to 30 cents per gallon.”

The Reformulated Gasoline program was mandated by Congress in the 1990 Clean Air Act amendments, requiring the reformulated fuel in cities with high smog levels.

Kentucky voluntarily opted into the program in 1995, with Jefferson and portions of Bullitt and Oldham counties relying on federal requirements to maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

