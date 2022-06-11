Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Derby Museum needs help naming new mini horse

The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse.
The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse.(Kentucky Derby Museum)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse.

The two-year-old miniature horse was taken in by Meaningful Menagerie Animal Assisted Therapy & Rescue when he was five months old, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The rescue said they felt the Kentucky Derby Museum would be a perfect fit for his permanent home.

People who would like to submit a name suggestion can visit the Kentucky Derby Museum’s website. Museum staff will announce the horse’s winning name at the Museum Stable’s grand reopening on June 17.

Kentucky Derby Museum’s stable was closed for two years due to the COVID pandemic, and has been part of the museum experience since 1985.

Visitors do not need a ticket to the Derby Museum to visit the stable, which is open during normal Derby Museum business hours.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

