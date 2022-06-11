LMPD: Man shot, killed in Parkland laundromat parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Friday night.

Calls came in just after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway in the parking lot of the Laundry Connection, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

When officers arrived, they found one adult man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirmed.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, police said. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

