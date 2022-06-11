LMPD: Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2500 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a person down inside a home.

Officers found a woman dead inside the home, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators believe foul play may have led to the woman’s death. An autopsy has been scheduled.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

